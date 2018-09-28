Cops nab 6 motorcycle thieves

- Home
CAMP OLIVAS, San Fernando City, Pampanga – Six suspected carnappers who stole a motorcycle in Bulakan, Bulacan were arrested by the police during follow-up operations in Marilao and Bocaue, also both in Bulacan, last Tuesday.
Bulakan police chief Supt. Grace Naparato identified suspects as John Henry Tandoc Gonzales, Angelo Lazaga Clemento, and Eduard Sarada Borbe, all of Barangay Abangan, Marilao; Paul Gilbert Supremo Malaguenio of Bocaue; Joshua Bernalez Ilang-Ilang of Barangay Lolomboy, Bocaue, and Jerome Ramos Cobrana of Barangay Igolot, Bocaue.
Initial investigation disclosed that the owner of the motorcycle, Ricardo Pulumbarit Jr., was browsing the Internet when he chanced upon motorcycle parts that were very similar to his posted by the online seller identified as Gonzales.
Pulumbarit made a transaction to purchase the parts. The victim sought the help of the police and agreed to meet in front of Toyota Motors in Barangay Abangan, Marilao.
Gonzales was arrested and recovered from his possession were the motorcycle parts which was positively identified by the victim as his own.
He disclosed the whereabouts of his cohorts leading to the arrest of the five other suspects in follow-up operations in Bocaue and Marilao.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti- Carnapping Act have been filed against the suspects. (Freddie C. Velez)