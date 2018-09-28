Cops nab 6 motorcycle thieves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, San Fernando City, Pampanga – Six suspected carnappers who stole a motor­cycle in Bulakan, Bulacan were arrested by the police during follow-up operations in Marilao and Bocaue, also both in Bulacan, last Tuesday.

Bulakan police chief Supt. Grace Naparato identified suspects as John Henry Tandoc Gonzales, An­gelo Lazaga Clemento, and Eduard Sarada Borbe, all of Barangay Abangan, Marilao; Paul Gilbert Supremo Malaguenio of Bocaue; Joshua Bernalez Ilang-Ilang of Barangay Lolomboy, Bocaue, and Jerome Ramos Cobrana of Baran­gay Igolot, Bocaue.

Initial investigation disclosed that the owner of the motorcycle, Ricardo Pulumbarit Jr., was brows­ing the Internet when he chanced upon motorcycle parts that were very similar to his posted by the online seller identified as Gon­zales.

Pulumbarit made a transaction to purchase the parts. The victim sought the help of the police and agreed to meet in front of Toyota Motors in Barangay Abangan, Marilao.

Gonzales was arrested and re­covered from his possession were the motorcycle parts which was positively identified by the victim as his own.

He disclosed the whereabouts of his cohorts leading to the ar­rest of the five other suspects in follow-up operations in Bocaue and Marilao.

Charges for violation of Repub­lic Act 10883 or the New Anti- Carnapping Act have been filed against the suspects. (Freddie C. Velez)

Related

comments