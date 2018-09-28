UCBL: Diliman, Lyceum triumph

Games Monday (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – SJC-B vs CEU

2 p.m. –TIP vs Olivarez

Diliman College got back on the winning track in style, blasting Philippine Christian College-Dasmariñas, 125-83, in the Universities and Colleges Basketball league Season 3 yesterday at the Olivarez College gym in Paranaque City.



With MC Arthur Enriquez finding his touch early, the Blue Dragons raced to a sizeable 33-18 first quarter lead before coming through with another blow in the third courtesy of Joseph Brutas’ hot shooting to practically take the fight out of the Dolphins, 90-58.

In his best game so far, Brutas scored 29 points on an impressive 12 of 16 shooting from the field spiked by five triples to help the Blue Dragons score their second blowout win after a 55-point win over newcomer St. Joseph College of Bulacan two weeks ago.

Enriquez also made heads turn as he buried six triples on the way to 27 points in less than 25 minutes of play as Diliman of coach Rensy Bajar tied TIP and Centro Escolar University for second to fourth places.

The Dolphins did try to make a run of their own but the Blue Dragons had a ready answer for every basket they made.

Diliman’s win also eased the pain of an 88-61 defeat it suffered at the hands of CEU two weeks ago.

The Dolphins slipped to 1-4 – no thanks to PCU’s 14 triples.

Lyceum-Batangas evened its record at 2-2 by handing St. Joseph another sound beating, 78-58.

The loss was third straight for St. Joseph in the tournament backed by Cafe France, Hapee Toothpaste, Gerry’s Grill, Max Sell Power Tool, Yakult, Tanduay Athletics, Toyota Motor Philippines and Tough Mama Home and Kitchen Appliances.

