Kris Aquino niloko ng trusted person?

SHE didn’t mention names but Kris Aquino says she has been “made a fool of” by a confidante whom she described as, “someone I had complete trust & faith in,” who has earned “millions” from running Kris Aquino Cojuangco Productions (KCAP) as with negotiating her endorsements.

Taking to social media, she said, “I shall pray to stop blaming myself for being made a fool of, because it is a life lesson of knowing when & how much to trust, and how to place safeguards to protect myself & my business interests.”

Aquino went on to divulge she has already consulted her lawyers, Sig Fortun and Florin Hilbay, over the matter. (Neil Ramos)

