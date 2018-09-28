Manlapaz, beloved voice of basketball and volleyball, passes away

2 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

7Rolly Manlapaz, the public address announcer who made his mark in the UAAP and NCAA, passed away yesterday afternoon after a lengthy bout with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 58.

Manlapaz’s wife Joan confirmed the death of the beloved coliseum barker who had been bedridden for months since being diagnosed with the ailment commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease months ago. Funeral arrangements were being finalized at press time.

The former disc jockey called the games of the PBA and the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association and the Philippine Basketball League, though sports fans remember him for charismatic work in the collegiate ranks.

His baritone voice coupled with a witty approach as coliseum barker in basketball and volleyball games earned him adoration among those in the UAAP and NCAA community, even giving several players and coaches catchy nicknames.

It is widely believed that Manlapaz gave current PBA star Calvin Abueva the nickname “The Beast” back when the energetic forward was starring for San Sebastian in the NCAA.

A close friend described Manlapaz as “playful” but the same time serious about his announcing duties, even going at full lengths to find out the team rosters in advance.

Manlapaz is also survived by his six children: Dawn Marie, Kevin Bon Jovi, Vincent Miles Pele, Christine Amidala, Patricia Ann, and Luke Anakin.

Related

comments