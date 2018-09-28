‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer is out

20th Century Fox unleashes the rise of one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men universe in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Alexandra Shipp, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and Kodi Smit-McPhee, written and directed by Simon Kinberg.



In “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, their family, Jean Grey (Turner).

During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable.

Wrestling with this new entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither understand nor contain.

With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together.

Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but also to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world as they fight aliens who wish to weaponize Jean’s force and rule the galaxy.

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” opens February 6, 2019 in Philippine cinemas nationwide.

