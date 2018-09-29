UNTV: Palace eyes 2nd win vs Judiciary

Games Sunday (Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – DOJ vs GSIS

3:30 p.m. – Ombudsman vs Agriculture

5 p.m. – Judiciary vs Malacañang-PSC

Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission hopes to gain a share of early Group B lead when it battles Judiciary tomorrow at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The featured match is set at 5 p.m. with the Kamao out to follow up their 101-72 thumping of the Ombudsman Graft Busters two weeks ago in the annual event for public servants.

While the Kamao are looking to tie the National Housing Authority Builders for the lead, the Judiciary Magis are going for redemption after absorbing a shock 73-68 loss to the Builders.

The Magis are hoping that former PBA player Don Camaso will be fit enough so he can provide the team the needed firepower.

Without Camaso, the scoring responsibilities were left in the hands of Chester Tolomia and Warren Ybanez who responded well early before fatigue caught them up.

Also going for a 2-0 start is Department of Agriculture which collides with Ombudsman at 3:30 p.m. while the GSIS Furies try to improve their 1-1 mark when they clash with the Ombudsman Graft Buster in the lone Group A match at 2 p.m.

Out to lead the boys of Sec. Manny Piñol are former UST star Emerson Oreta and Henry Fernandez after they led the Food Masters to 105-95 win over the debuting PhilHealth Plus.

Showing flashes of brilliance, Oreta banged in 23 points while Fernandez added 19 points.

