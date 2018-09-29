Yeo back in action at M-League

By Brian Yalung

The Metro League Open Division is all set to kick off this coming Sunday, September 30, with a packed set of games. But of all the matches set, all eyes will be on the Manila All-Stars which will parade some familiar faces at the Caloocan Gym.



There are several ex-pros in the All-Stars roster. There are a couple of familiar names in the All-Stars roster such as Kenneth Acibar, former CEU Scorpion Mark Cruz and former pro Joseph Yeo. Of those names, it is the latter that has drawn a lot of attention.

Yeo last played for the Meralco Bolts in 2017 and has since been in hiatus. His name has cropped up several times in various leagues although nothing materialized. But this time, it seems that the cager known as “The Ninja” is back in harness and taking on a bigger role.

Manila Bulletin Sports Online got a chance to talk with head coach Adeo Salazar to get an update on the team and Yeo.

“Medyo competitive to. Malakas kasi mga homegrown, talented din. And may mga nakuha kaming mga ex-pros. Sina Mark Cruz, Kenneth Acibar, Joseph Yeo, and Jay Cordilleras from Cebu,” he said.

Being a common name, Salazar clarified that the Mark Cruz in their lineup is the one currently playing in the MPBL for Manila and the one who used to play for the CEU Scorpions. He also explains that Cruz will have a bigger role in the M-League.

“Oo Mark Cruz from CEU. Dito sa M-League magiging go-to-guy talaga siya kasi he’s athletic, high-leaper, he can shoot, and he has a post move. That’s why tingin ko bagay siya rito. Bagay siya kay Joseph Yeo,” said coach Salazar.

But of all the players, it was Yeo’s name that stood out. MB Sports Online asked him how they were able to get the former DLSU star and his role.

“He’s a friend of mine, ng mga owners ng Manila Stars. Kaya willing siya maglaro ulit para ma-guide niya yung mga batang players naming,” explained Salazar.

On Yeo’s playing shape, the All-Stars mentor reveals that the 35-year-old is busy with his poultry business but manages to stay in shape.

Being the senior in the group, Salazar expects Yeo to guide and lead the younger players on the team.

“He’s okay. Kasi mabait tapos gina-guide niya talaga yung mga bata para maging successful in the future. Kasi marami kaming mga homegrown talents na mga 19-21 years old na willing matuto. Pag kinakausap niya nakikinig naman,” he said.

The Manila All-Stars will debut this Sunday at the Caloocan Gym against the Marikina Shoelanders.

Watch the full interview below.

