Adamson edges NU, stays unbeaten

by Waylon Galvez

Cameroonian Papi Sarr and Sean Manganti came through with the big plays down the stretch as Adamson downed National University, 63-58, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



After NU got to within 58-55 when Manganti was assessed with a goal tending violation on Dave Ildefonso, Jonathan Espeleta perfectly set up Sarr for a basket and a possible three-point play after he was fouled by John Clemente.

Although the 6-foot-7 Sarr missed his bonus free throw, Jerom Lastimosa grabbed the offensive rebound that led to a Tory Rike foul on Manganti, who split his shots for a 61-55 advantage with 20.3 second to play.

The Bulldogs, however, refused to give up the fight easily as they pulled within 61-58 on a triple by Ildefonso. But Manganti sealed the win for Adamson when he calmly converted two free throws off a foul by Ildefonso to make it 63-58.

The win improved Adamson’s record to 5-0 to extend the school’s best start in years, and since coach Franz Pumaren took over as mentor of the Falcons during the 79th Season back in 2016.

Manganti, the hero in Adamson’s win against University of the Philippines last Wednesday, led the Falcons with 14 points while Sarr had 11 points and 10 boards, and Jerrick Ahanmisi added 11 points.

NU, which dropped its fourth straight game for a 1-4 card, got 14 points from Ildefonso, while Rike, who was arrested by immigration officials last Sept. 19, had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The 22-year-old Fil-Am Rike was arrested and detained for a day following the Bulldogs’ game against La Salle by immigration officials, who questioned his stay in the country.

Officials of Bureau of Immigration served Rike a warrant of arrest, but he was released when he showed his passport, certificate of recognition as Filipino citizen, and birth certificate.

