Baseball camp

The Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) will hold its training camps and tryouts for its men’s and women’s national teams on Oct. 13-14 at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Manila in preparation for next SEA Games.



Players who wish to join the tryouts are required to bring photocopies of their birth certificate and passport, as well as two 2×2 ID photos.

