Dodgers in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) – Manny Machado belted a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning to propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants Saturday and into the Major League Baseball playoffs.



The victory assures the Dodgers of at least a wild card berth, and they could still claim a sixth straight National League West division title.

The victory put the Dodgers half a game behind the Colorado Rockies for the division title, with the Rockies taking on the Washington Nationals later Saturday.

If they are tied after Sunday’s games, the two teams would play a tiebreaker for the division crown with the loser going into the NL wild card game against either the Chicago Cubs or Milwaukee Brewers.

