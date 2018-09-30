Fuerza Aquathlon set

Hundreds of runners and swimmers of all ages and abilities are expected to participate in the inaugural Fuerza Aquathlon to be held on Oct. 28 at the Philsports (Ultra) Complex in Pasig City.



The running and swimming multisport event offers two categories for adults and three for kids as young as five, making it ideal for whole families to bond in a wholesome sporting activity.

Registration is ongoing for the Standard and Lite distances for adults and the three FuerzaKids age categories (5-7yrs, 8-10 yrs and 11-13 yrs).

Sanctioned by the Philippine Sports Commission through the Muay Thai Association of the Philippines, the event is sponsored by Adele Residences, Unilab, A-Game, TYR, Brooks, Sports Resources Inc., Drymax, Salice, Supplement Hub, Gardenia, Wheatgrass C.A.N., Garmin, Fitletic, Gu, Unison Bike Shop, Ceepo, Compresspsorts and Milcu.

The adults’ Standard Distance involves a 3K run, 800-meter swim and 2K run while the Lite distance is 1K-400m-1k. The Fuerzakids 5-7 years old class covers 50m swim and 400m run; the 8-10 category is 100m swim-800m run; and the 8-10 class involves 200m swim-1.2K run.

The registration fees – R1,700 for adults and R1,200 for kids – includes swim caps, chip timing, medals, finishers’ shirts, loot bag and gift packs for podium finishers and raffle winners.

Jojo ‘‘Jomac’’ Macalintal, head coach of Team Trimac and prime mover of the inaugural Fuerza event, said the aquathlon aims to introduce kids and beginners to the fast growing world of multisports, which includes aquathlons, duathlons (run-bikle-run) and triathlons (swim-bikle-run).

