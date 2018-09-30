National ‘Bakbakan’ derby set in CamSur

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The long-running “FIGBA National Bakbakan 12-Stag Derby” starts on Monday at the Iriga Sports Complex in Camarines Sur.



Now on its 18th year, ‘Bakbakan’ is spearheaded by the International Federation of Gamefowl Breeders Associations (FIGBA), the mother association of more than 5,000 gamefowl breeders nationwide.

“Since 2000 up to present, we use the Fair Game system to ensure fair play and integrity. There is hardly any complaint and last year’s ‘Bakbakan’ drew more than 7,000 entries,” said FIGBA president Ricoy Palmares Jr.

The Fair Game system starts from the screening of cockerers by competent banding supervisors, strict implementation of FIGBA Unified Derby Rules, computerized matching of entries and transparent update of derby records.

This year, ‘Bakbakan’ has 267 derby schedules including the 3-stag elims on Oct. 5 (Batac Cockpit in Ilocos Norte) and Oct. 6 (Lucky Sports Complex in Laguna).

‘Bakbakan’ is co-presented by Thunderbird – Passion of the Filipino Nation, B-MEG Integra Power Maxx, and Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist; in cooperation with LDI, Hagibis, Salto, Pit Fighter, VNJ Distributors and Mad Science.

For more details, please visit www.figba.org or login to facebook and search for Bakbakan Figba.

Related

comments