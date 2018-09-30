NBA: Hornets outlast Celtics

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward says just getting back on the court Friday felt like a victory after scoring 10 points in his first NBA game in almost a year.



“Been waiting a long time to lace back up and get out there with the guys,” said Hayward, who suffered a scary leg injury in the Celtics’ season opener last October 17.

“I don’t think I was playing my best basketball. But I was having fun out there.”

Despite Hayward’s return, the Celtics dropped their NBA pre-season opener to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Friday at the Dean E. Smith Center arena in Chappel Hill, North Carolina.

Hayward finished with 10 points in his first game since that serious injury in Cleveland in which he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle.

Hayward started at forward for the Celtics alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving.

“I missed him,” said Irving of Hayward, who wasted no time scoring his first points in front of a crowd of 18,000. Hayward delivered an easy basket early in the first quarter after grabbing an offensive rebound. He finished two-of-seven from the field in just over 20 minutes of playing time.

Irving, who suffered a 2017-18 season-ending injury on March 11 when he hurt his knee, also made his return. Irving finished with just nine points.

”I thought there were a lot of great talking and teaching points in this game,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens. ”It’s a reminder of how hard it is to win in this league.”

Jeremy Lamb scored 15 points for Charlotte, which finished with seven players in double figures.

France’s Tony Parker made his debut with Charlotte, after 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

