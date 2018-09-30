PBA: Murphy debuts for SMB today

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – NorthPort vs TNT KaTropa

6:45 p.m. – Magnolia vs San Miguel

New import Kevin Murphy hopes to inject new life on San Miguel Beer which tries to get out of its inconsistent showing when it battles Magnolia today in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Murphy will be under the microscope in the 6:45 p.m. match as the Beermen, dealing with injuries to key players, look to get their third victory in five outings and boost their chances of securing a top four finish in the eliminations.

In the opener, TNT KaTropa shoots for its third consecutive win and get into .500-mark against winless NorthPort at 4:30 p.m.

San Miguel management has tapped Murphy as a temporary replacement for Arizona Reid, who aside from his struggles is also dealing with an ankle problem.

But Beermen coach Leo Austria said the absence of star center June Mar Fajardo to an injured right shin has been a big factor in the team’s showing in the season-ending conference. The four-time reigning Most Valuable Player is expected to be back late next month.

Marcio Lassiter could also be out for the second straight game due to an eye infection that prompted him to miss last weekend’s defeat to defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Arwind Santos, Alex Cabagnot and rookie Christian Standhardinger will be tasked to step up for the Beermen.

Looking to spoil Murphy’s debut are the Hotshots, who recorded their third win in four games with a 92-76 rout of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters last Wednesday at the Big Dome.

Magnolia got a big showing from Paul Lee with 22 points to bounce back from a sluggish eight-point outing in a loss to Phoenix exactly a week ago.

