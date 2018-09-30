Pinay bets hold Brits to standoff

by Rey Bancod

The Philippines continued its remarkable run in the women’s division, holding England to a draw, but suffered its third straight loss in the Open section in the fifth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia Friday.



WGM Janelle Mae Frayna absorbed her first defeat in the top board, the same result suffered by WIM Catherine Secopito in board two.

But WFM Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Bernadette Galas hacked out victories in the lower boards as the Filipinas held the 25th-ranked squad to a 2-all standoff.

The Filipinas, who will face No. 15 Spain in the sixth round, have 7 match points in a tie for 23rd spot with Australia, Peru, England, Spain, Hungary, Serbia, Argentina, Turkey and Georgia 3.

The United States paces the women’s section with a perfect 10 points.

In the Open section, the Filipinos slid to a share of 97th place after suffering an embarrassing 2.5-1.5 loss at the hands of 102nd ranked Lebanon.

GM John Paul Gomez and FIDE Master Mari Joseph Turqueza fell in upsets to FM Amro El Jawich and unrated Mahdi Al Kaoury, respectively.

Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra was held to a draw by International Master Fadi Eid, the same result achieved by IM Haridas Pascua against CM Maroun Tomb.

It was the Filipinos’ third straight defeat after opening with two victories.

The tournament takes a break Saturday before the embattled men’s team begins its climb back into the upper half of the standings against No. 151 Jersey on Sunday.

While the men licked their wounds, the women avoided defeat by splitting four boards with England.

Frayna, playing black, failed to recover after giving up a pawn in the opening and went down to IM Jovanka Houska after 56 moves.

Secopito, on the other hand, played poorly with white and blundered on the 37th move, losing a knight three moves later against FM Akshaya Kalaiyalahan. The end came after 68 moves.

Mendoza, playing black, pounced on the blunder by WFM Louise Head on the 17th move to complete a 35-move win.

Galas, on the other hand, picked up the win after 43 moves over WIM Sue Maroroa who made a dubious pawn move on the 16th that resulted in the loss of materials.

Spain is next on the Filipinas’ radar in the sixth round.

