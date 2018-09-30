Smith kayoes Groves

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) – Britain’s Callum Smith knocked out his compatriot George Groves in Saudi Arabia Friday, dethroning the more experienced fighter to claim the World Boxing Association super middleweight title and the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.



Smith, 28, knocked out the 30-year-old Groves – who has held the WBA super middleweight title for 16 months – in the seventh of 12 rounds, capping a winning streak in his 25th bout, with 18 knockouts overall.

Groves has won 28 out of 32 fights this season, with 20 knockouts.

Smith’s height worked to his advantage at Friday night’s bout in Jeddah: the Liverpudlian, who stands 191 cm tall to Groves’ 182.1 cm, towered over the the title defender as he delivered fast right-hand hooks, met with a quick left-handed punch by Groves. But Smith caught Groves with a left hook off the temple nearly two minutes into the seventh round, followed by a fast flurry as Groves stumbled into the ropes and hit the floor.

Referee Luis Pabon made a full 10-count with Groves still on his knees.

A victorious Smith fell to his knees on the canvas, visibly moved, as his three brothers rushed into the ring to

congratulate him.

”I waited so long. It just means everything,” Smith said from the ring.

”I’m not a man who shows a lot of emotion. You never see me ecstatic, but you can see tonight… it’s a lifetime of work, all gone into one.

