UST, NU bets stay perfect

Defending champion University of Santo Tomas and National University, priming up for marquee match-up next week, remained perfect after a quick work of their respective foes in the women’s division of the UAAP beach volleyball tournament on Friday at Sands SM By The Bay.



The Tigresses overwhelmed University of the East, 21-4, 21-7, while the Bulldogs downed Far Eastern University, 21-11, 21-15, for their fourth consecutive victories.

Reigning MVP Sisi Rondina and Babylove Barbon were at their usual best against the Lady Warriors pair of Lyen Shan Ritual and Donna Nebrea.

The rookies, on other hand, continued to shine for NU, as Klymince Orilleneda and Antonnete Landicho used their court smarts against Ivana Agudo and Marianne Calinawan of the Lady Tamaraws.

The Tigresses and the Lady Bulldogs clash in a duel of unbeaten teams at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

De La Salle, meanwhile, seized solo third as Tin Tiamzon and Michelle Morente, playing against her former school Ateneo for the first time, overcame a tough stand by Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte in the second set to fashion out a 21-14, 25-23 win.

University of the Philippines’ Isa Molde and Justine Dorog rallied from a set down to outlast Adamson University’s Hannah Nicole Infante and Gracelchen Ave, 19-21, 21-13, 15-12, in the other match.

The Lady Spikers moved up at 3-1, while the Lady Maroons logged a 2-2 card in fourth place. The Lady Eagles, the Lady Tamaraws and the Lady Falcons fell in a three-way tie in fifth spot at 1-3.

In the men’s division, FEU’s Jude Garcia and Kevin Hadlocon swept UE’s Clifford Inoferio and Alven Aljas, 21-13, 21-13, and Adamson University’s Pao Pablico and Jesus Valdez, 21-19, 18-21, 15-6, to stretch its perfect run to five games.

