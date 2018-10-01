NU, UP win in badminton

Defending champion National University and University of the Philippines logged two victories to stay undefeated over the weekend in the UAAP Season 81 badminton tournament at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.



The five-peat seeking Bulldogs edged hard-fighting Adamson University, 3-2, Sunday to follow up last Saturday’s 4-1 conquest of De La Salle to extend their unbeaten run to 38 ties.

The Fighting Maroons prevailed over University of Santo Tomas, 3-2, Saturday and made quick work of University of the East, 5-0, to also complete a weekend sweep.

NU and UP now sport identical 3-0 records, as the last season’s Finals protagonists collide for the solo lead at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the same Malate venue.

Ateneo seized solo third with a 2-1 card with a narrow 3-2 victory over De La Salle.

Against the Falcons, the Bulldogs were poised for a shutout after taking the first three matches courtesy of Ross Lee Pedrosa and Mike Minuluan in singles, and Alvin Morada and Alem Palmares in first doubles.

