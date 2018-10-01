Olaivar, 33 others advance in WC elims

Former Philippine titlist Nicco Olaivar shot a 12-game series of 2528 pinfalls to pace 33 other male keglers into the second round of the 2018 Bowling World Cup national finals Saturday at Coronado Lanes (Starlanes).



Tied with veteran RJ Bautista on top of the 80-man field after 11 games, Olaivar closed out with a 193-game to emerge leader as Bautista slumped to a low 148 game to finish 45 pins behind with 2483.

Merwin Tan carded 2465. followed by Kenneth Chua (2408) and little-known Maurhic Padawan (2402) to take the next three positions.in the event where the champion will earn the right to represent the Philippines in the 54th BWC international finals set on Nov. 4 to 11 in Sam’s Town Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 29 other bowlers who remained in the race for the national BWC crown and the trip to Las Vegas were:

Raoul Miranda, who tallied 2375; Anton Alcazaren (2268), Kevin Cu (2267), Eric Aranez (2263), MJ San Jose (2259), Jeff Carabeo (2252), Paul Sia (2221), Wilson Sua (2184), Scott Uy (2168), Paul Eluna (2164), Marc Matias (2144), Kayle Abad (2140), Simple Villajin (2121), Don Evangelista (2116), Carl Lim (2115), Federico Rivera (2111), Angel Dilig (2103), Ceasar Perez (2103), Erwin Cabaneros (2076), Ted Convocar (2061), Ren Cremen (2058), Nichole Andrew Jimeno (2057), Don Tungala (2052), July Vargas (2051), Joebert Buenafe (2043), Ramel Franciso (2032), Kevin Atienza (2003), Rene Boy Aranico (2002) and Toti Daval Santos (2000).

With their scores carried over, Olaivar and company will play another 12 games tomorrow at Superbowl to determine the top eight who will compete on the last day of the national finals on Friday, October 5 at Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl.

Multi-titled Liza de Rosario and Mades Arles led 42 others who opened their bids for the women’s plum yesterday at Coronado Lanes. The top 34 finishers after 10 games will compete anew on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Superbowl for the vital third-day action.

The ladies’ champion will also carry the Philippine colors in the Las Vegas international event.

Last year’s WBC international women’s titlist Krizziah Tabora of the Philippines was not able to join the national tournament because she’s on medical leave.

