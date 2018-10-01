- Home
Angelo Que fired a closing six-under par 66 to win the TOP Cup Tokai Classic by two shots at the Miyoshi Country Club west course in Nagoya, Japan Sunday.
Que finished the four-day event at 17-under 271, edging Australian Won Joo Lee and Korean YE Yang who wound up with identical 273s.
The 39-year-old Filipino collected 22 million Japanese yen or roughly P10.5 million.
Juvic Pagunsan tied for fourth at 71-275 and earned 4.84 million Japanese yen (P2.3 million).