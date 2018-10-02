Masseur arrested for molesting girl, 13

By HANAH TABIOS

A MASSEUR is facing rape charg­es after molesting a 13-year-old Filipino-Australian girl inside a massage parlor in San Juan City Saturday night.

According to Senior Supt. Dindo Reyes, San Juan City police chief, said the girl went to a massage and spa parlor in Barangay Green­hills, San Juan City, while waiting for her grandfather who was doing grocery shopping last Saturday.

Suspect Darwin Nastor, 22, a resident of Guadalupe Pembo, Barangay Caimito, Makati City, was assigned to the victim since all female massage therapists were unavailable.

In the middle of the massage session around 9 p.m., Nastor suddenly inserted his finger to the victim’s private part, thinking she was asleep.

This prompted the victim to end the service and leave the premises outright.

But Reyes said the victim did not immediately report the incident to the management of the parlor as she was still in a state of shock.

On Sunday midnight, her mother went to Police Community Precinct 1 (PCP-1) of San Juan to seek assis­tance for the arrest of the suspect. However, the establishment was already closed.

Police came back to the place at 11 a.m. and finally arrested the suspect who remained silent about the incident, according to Reyes.

Upon arrival at the police station, cops claimed they also recovered one pack of shabu inside the sus­pect’s bag.

Nastor is now detained at San Juan City Central Police detention cell, facing rape and possession of illegal drugs charges.

