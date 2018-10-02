NCC kicks off with S. Luzon Qualifiers

ESPN5 gives Filipino sports fans something to cheer for as Season 14 of the National Cheerleading Championship (NCC) kicks off with the South Luzon Qualifiers on Oct. 6 at Robinson’s Mall, Las Piñas.



The event will activate a series of qualifying tournaments where over 300 teams will vie for the chance to compete in the 2019 Nationals, the annual Cheer, Dance, and Drumline Competition of the NCC, which will be held on March 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NCC also seeks to elevate Filipino cheerleaders to international acclaim with Team Pilipinas.

