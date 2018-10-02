New HIV/AIDS clinic opens

A NEW health facility in Manila is now ready to serve people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The city government of Manila opened Klinika Rosario Sundown Clinic in Rosario Reyes Health Cen­ter in San Andres, Manila.

The “HIV treatment hub” offers free consultation, testing, and treatment of HIV/AIDS from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It also ensures “a stigma-free, non-discriminatory, and safe envi­ronment for all clients.”

“We are encouraging the public to take advantage of our medical facilities…to contain and arrest the spread of this alarming health threat,” said Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Estrada said that many individu­als are still afraid to get themselves tested.

With this, the local government will also boost its information drive about the deadly disease.

The Department of Health has observed a growing number of HIV infection cases.

Around 31 individuals, mostly ages 15 to 34, contract HIV in the Philippines each day.

Since 1984, 56,275 HIV cases were recorded; and 3,700 or 6.7 percent of this number came from the City of Manila.

“There is hope, and there is a very big chance to live a normal life even if you are HIV positive…We will not stop until this epidemic is fully eradicated,” Estrada said. (Ria Fernandez)

