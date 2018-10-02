Pateros, Manila beat ML rivals

Games Today (Hagonoy Gym, Taguig City)

4:30 p.m. –Marikina vs Caloocan

6 p.m. – Quezon City vs Las Piñas

7:30 p.m. – Taguig vs San Juan

Pateros, Valenzuela and Manila opened their title bids on high note by downing their respective rivals at the start of the 2018 Metro League Open Sunday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.



Isang Pateros surprised Parañaque, 78-70, Valenzuela subdued host Caloocan, 95-85 while Manila defeated Marikina, 90-82 in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA)-backed tournament which is presented by “mobile app ng bayan” Barangay 143 and organized under the auspices of the Metro Manila Sports Fest of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Meanwhile, the All-Stars eye a second straight win and the early solo lead when it takes on the Green Berets in the 3:00 p.m. first game of a quadruple bill at the Hagonoy Gym Tuesday where the host Taguig Generals debut against Solid San Juan in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

Quezon City and Las Piñas also make their tournament debuts against each other in the 6:00 p.m. third game while the Shoelanders and the Supremos All-Star try to bounce back from their respective opening-day losses when they take on each other in the 4:30 p.m. second game in the tournament which has Spalding as official ball, Team Rebel Sports as official outfitter and Synergy 88, San Miguel Corporation, World Balance, The Manila Bulletin, Frabelle Foods,glitter.ph, Summit Mineral Water, AlcoPlus, Gerry’s Grill, Excellent Noodles, SM Supermalls, and Nature’s Spring as sponsors.

