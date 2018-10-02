Pinay killed by Swedish husband

THE government is work­ing with authorities in Sweden regarding the case of Mailyn Conde Sinambong, a Filipina mother of two who was alleg­edly killed by her Swedish ac­tor-husband last week.

Sinambong, who was based in Kista, Sweden, was report­edly slain on Sept. 23.

Her mother, Maria Monata, initially sought the assistance of the Department of Foreign Af­fairs through its consular office in Cebu to ensure that justice would be served to her daugh­ter.

The DFA, in turn, assured Mailyn’s family that all the nec­essary assistance shall be ex­tended to them, including the repatriation of the remains to the Philippines.

In a statement Sunday, the DFA said the Philippine Embas­sy in Norway, which has juris­diction over Sweden, is now in touch with local authorities.

The Embassy added that it is also working with the Swedish-provided lawyer handling the case.

According to the DFA, Mai­lyn’s husband is in the custody of Swedish authorities in con­nection with her murder.

Also, the Embassy is in con­tact with Mailyn’s aunt in Nor­way and her mother in Medellin, Cebu. (Roy C. Mabasa)

