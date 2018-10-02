Pinay killed by Swedish husband

- Home
THE government is working with authorities in Sweden regarding the case of Mailyn Conde Sinambong, a Filipina mother of two who was allegedly killed by her Swedish actor-husband last week.
Sinambong, who was based in Kista, Sweden, was reportedly slain on Sept. 23.
Her mother, Maria Monata, initially sought the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs through its consular office in Cebu to ensure that justice would be served to her daughter.
The DFA, in turn, assured Mailyn’s family that all the necessary assistance shall be extended to them, including the repatriation of the remains to the Philippines.
In a statement Sunday, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Norway, which has jurisdiction over Sweden, is now in touch with local authorities.
The Embassy added that it is also working with the Swedish-provided lawyer handling the case.
According to the DFA, Mailyn’s husband is in the custody of Swedish authorities in connection with her murder.
Also, the Embassy is in contact with Mailyn’s aunt in Norway and her mother in Medellin, Cebu. (Roy C. Mabasa)