PVL: Tacloban raps Adamson

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Tacloban and PetroGazz edged their respective foes on Sunday in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Fighting Warays swept the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons, 25-21, 25-12, 25-22, for their second win in three outings while the Angels downed the Iriga Lady Oragons, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 28-26, to improve to 3-2.

Jovielyn Prado paced Tacloban with 18 points built on 15 kills and three blocks while Heather Guino-o and Mary Anne Esguerra chipped in combined 23 points.

Paneng Mercado and Ranya Musa, meanwhile, anchored PetroGazz with 12 and 11 points.

Tacloban’s win gave Adamson a rude welcome in the conference as the Lady Falcons absorbed their first defeat.

Iriga-Navy also dropped to its fourth straight defeat in as many games.

Related

comments