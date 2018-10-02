Suspected ISIS man deported

By JUN RAMIREZ

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) of­ficers at the Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga barred the entry of Pakistani national suspected of being a trainer for a terrorist group.

In a report to Immigration Com­missioner Jaime Morente, BI Depu­ty Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas disclosed that Naeem Hussain, 36, was intercepted last Sept. 22 when he arrived aboard an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai.

Hussain was immediately exclud­ed and booked on the first available flight to where he came from.

“He was turned away because he is on our alert list of suspected international terrorists for being an alleged trainer of Daesh,” the BI chief said.

Daesh is also known as the Is­lamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Its members have been waging a fanatical and brutal war against the US and its coalition partners in Iraq and Syria where it wants to establish an Islamic caliphate.

It was learned that Hussain has been on the watchlist of the mili­tary intelligence community which sought the BI’s help in monitoring the Pakistani’s possible entry or departure from the country.

When interviewed, the passenger claimed that he had been working as a digital designer for the last 16 years and that he traveled to the Philip­pines to visit his Filipina girlfriend who lives in Olongapo City.

Records also showed that he was already denied entry last May when he attempted to enter the country, also from Dubai, via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

