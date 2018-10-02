TNT consultant doing great

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT KaTropa is experiencing a renaissance of sort in the PBA Governors’ Cup since management decided to tap the services of former New Zealand national team standout Mark Dickel to serve as consultant for newly-appointed coach Bong Ravena.

The KaTropa have won three straight since a 1-4 start in the season-ending conference, though the last two came after Ravena and Dickel began their partnership in the team’s 110-104 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters last Sept. 22 in Passi City, Iloilo.

Dickel has implemented major changes since his arrival which includes the focus of a defensive mindset that played a major role in Sunday’s come-from-behind 104-102 victory over the NorthPort Batang Pier at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT, with the 41-year-old Dickel actively calling the shots, went to a full-court press which resulted to multiple NorthPort turnovers to complete its rally from a 23-point deficit in the second quarter.

“It’s definitely something that we want to focus on,” said Dickel. “If you allow all of the teams over here to play, they gonna score on you, so defense has to be a focus. Otherwise, we’re really, really beatable.”

Though the 41-year-old protege of former Gilas Pilipinas coach and current Ateneo mentor Tab Baldwin insisted that while the changes in his system aren’t as drastic as it looks, seeing TNT putting premium on defense is something that’s been different compared in the past when offense was its main weapon.

“Coach Mark once said in practice that the team is already a good offensive team and he wants to put more focus on defense,” said a TNT insider.

Dickel has also changed the team’s culture, implementing a carb-free diet to make sure the players have an advantage, conditioning-wise. In fact, Terrence Romeo, who fired 25 points against NorthPort, said he has lost 15 lbs since he embraced the new regimen.

