UCBL: CEU beats SJC by 74

Games Thursday (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – CEU vs PCU-D

2 p.m. – Diliman vs LPU-B

Centro Escolar University used a torrid start and solid defensive effort in the first quarter on the way to a 120-46 thumping of St. Joseph College of Bulacan in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League Season 3 yesterday at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.



Working behind their deadly run-and-gun game, the Scorpions roared to a 30-7 advantage after the first 10 minutes of play as Senegalese Malick Maodo Diouf imposed his might inside while Judelric Fuentes sizzled from afar.

St. Joseph tried everything to stop the bleeding but they were helpless against the well-motivated and experienced CEU side which hiked their lead to 56-19 at the half.

CEU’s overpowering performance overshadowed Olivarez College’s 93-74 beating of Technological Institute of the Philippines.

The Sea Lions tallied 55 points in the middle quarters to extend its winning streak to four games.

CEU put its lead beyond recall as it zoomed to a 90-31 advantage going into the final quarter.

It was CEU’s third straight win since dropping an 86-83 loss to Olivarez in the opener.

