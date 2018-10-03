Creamline eyes 1st win

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Adamson-Akari vs Pocari-Air Force

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Tacloban

Creamline and Adamson-Akari seek to recover from opening-game losses when they collide against separate foes today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Cool Smashers face the Tacloban Fighting Warays at 6 p.m. while the Lady Falcons square off with the Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors at 4 p.m.

Creamline and Adamson-Akari are both nursing fresh defeats with the Cool Smashers succumbing to the PetroGazz Angels, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-5, and the Lady Falcons bowing to the Fighting Warays, 25-21, 25-12, 25-22.

Alyssa Valdez will once again banner the Cool Smashers after dropping 26 points the last time, while help will come from fancied teammates Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato and Jia Morado.

