Jose Rizal’s relative is QC centenarian

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A RELATIVE of the country’s national hero Dr. Jose Rizal is one of the cen­tenarians who received R100,000 cash gift from the Quezon City government.

Included in the latest batch of 100-year-old residents recognized by the city government was Jose L. Ar­guelles, grandson of Rizal’s youngest sibling Soledad Mercado-Quintero.

Affectionately called Lolo Pempot by his grandchildren, Arguelles has been a resident of Barangay Im­maculate Conception since 1945.

Arguelles said he witnessed the changes and improvements of the city in the past six decades.

“Nakita naming tumubo lahat ng bahay. Dito noong araw, ‘yang kalye ng España, bato-bato pa, hindi as­palto. Bihira pa ang auto no’n, puro kalesa. Maayos naman ‘yung naging pagbabago,’’ Lolo Pempot said.

Lolo Pempot’s grandson Carlos Ignacio Arguelles expressed gratitude for the recognition given to his grand­father by Quezon City.

“As a resident of Quezon City since 1945, he has contributed to Quezon City in terms of taxes, especially real property taxes he regularly pays. I think that by being a centenarian, he deserves a little recognition,” the younger Arguelles said.

Esterlina Pausanos, niece of the 101-year old Rosa Pausanos, also expressed her appreciation to the city govern­ment for recognizing her aunt.

“We thank the Quezon City government, especially Mayor Herbert Bautista and Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, for the award given to our aunt, who has been living in QC for over 30 years,” Pausa­nos said.

The other centenarians present at the ceremony were Asuncion N. Aguda Sr., Amelia V. Borromeo, Benjamin O. Cucio, Juanita C. Garcia, and Marina C. Molato.

There are more than 90 cente­narians living in Quezon City.

The city government also pro­vides a R1,000 monthly allow­ance and birthday and Christmas gifts to the elderly upon reaching the ripe age of 100 years. (Chito Chavez)

Related

comments