Junior Pirates boost semis bid

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Lyceum fueled its Final Four bid yesterday when it stunned last year’s bridesmaid Mapua, 89-78, in the NCAA juniors basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

In a game marked by 11 lead changes and eight deadlocks, the Juniors Pirates showed steely nerves to frustrate the Red Robins and hike their win-loss tally to 8-7 at fifth place.

Mclaude Guadana and John Barba led Lyceum’s offense with 26 and 24 points, while Jearelan Omandac dominated on both ends with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Guadana and Barba also collared combined 15 boards as the Junior Pirates dealt the Red Robins their fourth loss against 11 wins to remain at second.

Also boosting its semis campaign was Arellano, which clobbered also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College, 85-73.

The Braves clinched their sixth victory against eight defeats at sixth, with Romuel Junsay scoring 20 points and Aaron Fermin finishing with 19 points, 12 boards and two blocks.

Lars Sunga and CJ Tolentino also stepped up for Arellano with 16 and 10 points.

Cjay Boado had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a futile attempt for EAC, which fell deeper into the bottom with 3-12.

