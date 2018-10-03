LP in cahoots with Reds

By GENALYN KABILING

MALACAÑANG is still “convinced” that some members of the Lib­eral Party might be in cahoots with communist rebels in a plot to overthrow President Duterte.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque issued the statement even after Armed Forces chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. clarified that the opposition party was not conniv­ing with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to oust the President next month.

“No inconsistency. I’m sure in­dividual members of the Liberal Party, as the President said, may be in collusion with the CPP-NPA,” Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

“It could be true that there is no formal memorandum of agree­ment between the party itself and the CPP-NPA, it does not prevent leading personalities with the Lib­eral Party from having such collu­sion,” he added.

Roque noted that opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has repeatedly called for the ouster of the President. “He has actually verbalized time and again that he should step down, he should be removed from office, he should be sent to jail,” he said.

He said the Palace was consid­ering intelligence information on the alleged ouster plot against the President as “valid information,” adding “we’re ready to face them.”

Roque, however, maintained that no ouster scheme against the Pres­ident would prevail. He said they don’t recognize any “viable threat against the administration” be­cause the President has the “solid” support of the public.

“In the first place, we are firmly in control. Hindi nila magagawa ang scenario na ito. Magplano sila nang magplano, the President re­mains supported by the people,” he said.

