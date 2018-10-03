PAGASA warns of El Niño

WARMER temperatures and drier weather conditions manifested by below normal rainfall are likely to prevail across most of Luzon in the coming months due to a looming El Niño event.

Based on the latest climate out­look of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Ser­vices Administration (PAGASA), there is now a higher probability that an El Niño weather pattern will develop in the coming months.

Since early June, warming of sea surface temperatures across most of the Pacific Ocean has been ob­served, eventually reaching a pos­sible El Niño.

PAGASA said there is a 50 to 55 percent chance of El Niño onset until November 2018, increasing to 65 to 70 percent from December 2018 to February 2019.

According to Rusy Abastillas of the PAGASA’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, most parts of Luzon will likely experience below normal rainfall condition, while most parts of Visayas and Mindanao will likely receive near normal rainfall this month.

By November, most parts of north­ern Luzon, western Visayas, and some parts of Mindanao will experi­ence below normal rainfall, while the rest of the country will likely receive near normal rainfall.

PAGASA said below normal rainfall conditions will prevail across most of Luzon, while Visayas and Mindanao will have generally near normal rain­fall. (Ellalyn de Vera- Ruiz)

