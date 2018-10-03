Pinays confident in Taiwan golfest

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TAIWAN – Cyna Rodriguez, Princess Superal and Mia Piccio set out against Taiwan LPGA Tour’s best players in what promises to be a slam-bang start to the

Party Golfers Ladies Open at the National Golf Country Club in Miaoli County here today.



The $100,000 event marks the first time that the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour is co-sanctioning an event with the TLPGA as part of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s continuing effort to boost Phl ladies pro golf.

“I’m very excited to be out of the country and playing against elite golfers in Asia. Looking forward to a fun-filled week here and hopefully come home with a win,” said one-time LPGA Tour campaigner Cyna Rodriguez.

The former three-time LPGT Order of Merit winner slugs it out with Thai ace Supamas Sangchan, who placed second but took the crown in last week’s Kenda Tire TLPGA Open won by amateur Hsin-Yu Lu, and Japanese Rino Kotake at 7:50 a.m., also on the first hole of the up-and-down course with winding but wide fairways and unpredictable surface.

“It’s actually short with reachable par-5s but could be play tough with the wind,” said Daniella Uy, the former Junior World champion seeking a big finish in her fourth pro tournament against the big guns of the TLPGA Tour, including the circuit’s top six players.

The stellar field also includes TLPGA No. 2, Hsin Lee, third ranked Szu-Han Chen, No. 4 Min-Jou Chen, fifth ranked Yi-Chen Lio and No. 6 China Huang with LPGT leg winners Thais Renuka Suksukont, Wannasiri Sirisampant, Onkanok Soisuwan and Yupaporn Kawinpakorn toughening up the field in what promises to be an explosive start in LPGT’s first international sortie held as part of Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s effort to advance the growth of the Phl ladies pro golf.

Related

comments