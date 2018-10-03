UST’s Ayo up vs DLSU

By Waylon Galvez

Almost a year after Aldin Ayo decided to change address from Taft to España when he left De La Salle for UST, the coach known for his ‘mayhem’ system meets his former team as the Green Archers battle the Growling Tigers today in the 81st UAAP men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ayo won a championship with DLSU in 2016 and led the team to another finals stint last year but after the Archers lost to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, he surprised many including the school’s top officials and supporters when he decided to accept the offer of UST.

The game between the Archers (2-2) and Tigers (1-3) is scheduled at 2 p.m., while the Far Eastern University Tamaraws (2-2) face the National University Bulldogs (1-3) at 4 p.m.

De La Salle mentor Louie Gonzalez, Ayo’s assistant coach the past two seasons, said they are focusing on the game and not on anyting else.

“I know it’s going to be competitive. Our focus is on the game, and we’ll give it our best,” said Gonzalez.

Both the Archers and the Tigers are nursing painful defeats, as La Salle came short against UP, 67-61, while UST absorbed a humiliating 85-53 loss against defending champion Ateneo, 53-85.

