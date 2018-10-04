Altas out to boost F4 bid

- Home
By Kristel Satumbaga
Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)
10 a.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Jrs)
12 noon – San Beda vs CSB (Jrs)
2 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Srs)
4 p.m. – San Beda vs CSB (Srs)
University of Perpetual Help and College of St. Benilde try to boost their respective Final Four bids when they face separate foes today in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.
The Altas clash with the already eliminated San Sebastian Stags at 2 p.m. with the former aiming for their fifth straight win.
The Blazers, on the other hand, will have their hands full against the defending champions San Beda Red Lions in their 4 p.m. clash.
Perpetual is now toting a 9-5 card following an 88-71 whipping of Mapua last Tuesday.
Another win for the Altas will move them half a game behind the Knights.
Burly Prince Eze is expected to sow terror in the paint after scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds the last time while help will come from Edgar Charcos, Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon.
Perpetual’s veteran coach Frankie Lim can also count on his vastly improving bench after they registered season-high 35 points against Mapua.
In contrast, St. Benilde is still nursing from a stinging 69-67 upset loss to also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College last Friday that pulled them down to fifth place at 8-6.
Out to lead the Blazers who are being backed Mighty Sports through Caesar Angelo Wongchuking are Yankie Haruna, Clement Leutcheu and Justin Gutang.
For them to improve their chances of stopping the Lions, they have to play solid defense on Robert Bolick and Jayvee Mocon.
With a 13-1 record, the Lions need just to win two of their remaining four games to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis.
