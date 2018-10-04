Bulldogs, Lady Eagles keep perfect records

By RAFAEL BANDAYREL

The men’s squad of National University (NU) and the women’s team of Ateneo kept their immaculate records intact after scoring dominant wins in their respective divisions in the UAAP badminton tournament Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

The Bulldogs, led by former MVP Ross Lee Pedrosa, outclassed the University of the Philippines Maroons, 4-1, while the Lady Eagles proved too c, scoring a 5-0 blanking of the UST Tigresses.

La Salle squeezed past defending champion UP, 3-2, leaving the Lady Eagles as lone undefeated team in women’s division.

Iyah Sevilla provided the victory that mattered most for La Salle.

NU’s ladies, meanwhile, dominated their match with a 5-0 victory over the University of the East.

UST WINS

Meantime, UST’s Sisi Rondina and Babylove Barbon moved on the cusp of completing a seven-match sweep in beach volleyball tournament at Sands SM By The Bay.

Rondina and Barbon made quick work National University’s Klymince Orillaneda and Antonette Landicho, 21-12, 21-7, before returning in the afternoon with a swift 21-7, 21-11 conquest of Adamson University’s Hannah Nicole Infante and Gracelchen Ave.

Aside from holding a perfect 6-0 card, the Tigresses have yet to drop a set this season.

