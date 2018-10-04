Cops say slain mayor marked for death

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

SCENE of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) found at least 39 fired cartridge cases on the ambush site where Sudipen, La Union Mayor Alexander Buquing had been slain – an indication that the gunmen have a strong intent to kill the local executive, a police official disclosed Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Ricardo Layug, provincial director of La Union Provincial Police Office (PPO), said the recovered cartridge cases matched the empty shells of a 5.56 mm from an M16 rifle.

“Sa ganoong dami, ‘yun talaga, may intent to kill talaga,” Layug noted.

“Pinapa-cross-matching na natin ito sa previous incidents within the province. Baka mayroong pinaggamitan, baka merong involved na firearm na M16 para makakuha tayo ng lead sa suspects,” he added.

According to witnesses, at least five gunmen were involved in the killing of the 50-year-old mayor on Monday.

Aside from Buquing, also killed were PO2 Rolando Juanbe, 42; and the mayor’s driver, Boni Dedpeden.

Meanwhile, Buquing’s wife, Sudipen town Vice Mayor Wendy Joy, survived the attack. It was learned that the group was on their way home from a wake when the ambush happened.

Layug said they were monitoring “several” persons-of-interest, who are possibly members of gun-for-hire (GFH) groups operating in the first district of La Union.

“May mga ilang grupo kaming tinitignan, ‘yung iba sa kanila minsan nagsasama-sama,” he said without disclosing the names of the groups to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr. earlier announced that paid assassins could be behind the killing, especially that the election season is near.

Meantime, the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Buquing is currently eyeing several possible motives behind the killing of Buquing, most especially the angle of politics.

“Nabanggit niya kasi na tatakbo uli siya sa susunod na eleksyon so ‘yun ang pinaka-ano natin. Pero hindi natin pwedeng ipagsawalang-bahala ‘yung personal na galit pati mga business niya,” Layug said.

Buquing first ran and won as mayor of Sudipen town in 2004 and was re-elected in 2007 and 2010.

Due to a three-term limit, he stepped down and ran as vice mayor of Sudipen in 2013 where he won while his wife took the mayoralty seat.

In 2016, he went back to the mayoralty position and won under the Liberal Party.

As for the business side, Buquing is said to be a local distributor of a big softdrink brand in La Union.

With Buquing’s death, his wife, who was still recovering in a hospital, will likely replace him as the mayor of Sudipen town.

“Kanina binisita ko siya and okay naman na siya, nagre-recover na and nakakausap na. Baka mahingian na natin ng statement sa susunod na mga araw,” Layug shared.

Related

comments