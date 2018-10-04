It’s now 69 for NU belles

Defending four-time champion National University extended its remarkable streak to 69 while De La Salle pulled off a stunner Wednesday in the UAAP Season 81 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.



The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-0 this season after a runaway 92-62 win over Adamson University.

NU’s win was its 69th overall since its breakthrough win five years ago.

Rookie center Angel Quingco scored 13 points and hauled down 21 rebounds as the Lady Archers bested University of Santo Tomas, 73-63, to tie their victims at 3-2 in third place.

Reigning MVP Jack Danielle Animam and Kaye Pingol each had 14 markers while Congo’s Rhena Itesi had a double-double outing of 13 points and 10 rebounds for NU, which led by as much as 37 points.

De La Salle unloaded a telling 15-0 run to turn a two-point deficit to a 64-51 advantage courtesy of a Charmaine Torres basket with 4:15 remaining in the game witnessed by four-time WNBA All-Star and Los Angeles Sparks legend Alana Beard.

Congo’s Grace Irebu had 23 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks while Tin Capilit was the other Tigresses player in twin digits with 11 points.

Tin Camacho had 17 points, five boards, four steals and two assists while Nathalie Prado chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Lady Falcons, who fell at 2-3.

