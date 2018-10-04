Men’s volley tourney starts on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Men’s volleyball gets renewed commitment from a new partner when Season 3 of the Spikers’ Turf kicks off this weekend at the Blue Eagle gym.



The Open Conference of the meet, organized by Sports Vision Management Group Inc. features a total of 10 teams and will now be aired over Hyper Channel 91 and 261 (HD) over Cignal TV.

The partnership will see two of three matches being aired live on game days (Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday) in the afternoon, assuring of a wider audience for a sport widely-identified among women.

“Yung first two seasons ang telecast at games ng men’s volleyball laging sa umaga. So ngayon, we’re trying to catch up with women’s volleyball kaya ginagawa na rin namin na sa hapon ito at different play dates,” said Sports Vision Director Tony Boy Liao at the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Tapa King Restaurant in Farmer Plaza, Cubao.

“I think yung mga fans ng volleyball kapag alam na nila na it’s different play dates ito at sa hapon din, they will come, watch, and enjoy the games.”

Related

comments