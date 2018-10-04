Naga victims to get DSWD aid

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started to encode the list of families displaced by a landslide in Naga City, Cebu to properly monitor the provision of aid and ensure that all affected families are given appropriate assistance.

Through the Disaster Assistance Family Access Card (DAFAC), DSWD can validate the status of the affected families, which will serve as a reference for the provision of additional and appropriate interventions to them.

The family access card records the names of the members of each displaced family, including where they are currently staying, and what assistance has been extended to them.

“Data management is very crucial during disasters, as we need to ensure that all affected families and individuals are provided with much-needed aid from the Department,” DSWD Secretary Virginia Orogo pointed out.

With the help of volunteers, DSWD-Central Visayas has started to encode the entries of the evacuees and expects to finish within the week.

“Effective data management is important in the delivery of services to our IDPs (internally displaced persons). This is why we need to fast track the encoding of the information of the families gathered through the DAFAC,” DSWD-Central Visayas Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said.

Macapobre pointed out that the encoded entries will be reviewed to come up with a clean master list of the displaced families, which will be the basis of providing further interventions to the IDPs.

So far, 1,947 families or 7,863 individuals have been displaced by the landslide in Naga City.

They are all currently staying in the 11 established evacuation centers; 10 of which are located in the city, while the remaining center is located in the municipality of San Fernando.

DSWD, through its field office in Central Visayas, has provided a total of Php5,237,204.28 worth of assistance to the IDPs. This includes Php1,736,640 worth of family food packs, Php3,225,564.28 worth of non-food items, and Php275,000 cash assistance extended to the bereaved families. (Ellalyn de Vera Ruiz)

