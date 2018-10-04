PH Volcanoes still on target

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Globe Philippine Volcanoes stayed on track to achieving their goal of a Top 4 finish in round two of the 2018 Asia Sevens Series held in Incheon, Korea.



The Volcanoes won three must-win games against Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Sri Lanka to ease the pain of a devastating loss to China.

The Volcanoes started strong for a 24-5 demolition of Malaysia and followed it up with a momentum-building 36-7 victory against Chinese Taipei. They then completed their comeback with a 19-17 win over the Lankans – courtesy of a last-minute try by Ned Plarizan Stephenson.

Philippine Rugby National Team General Manager Jake Letts believes that his squad deserves credit for accomplishing the task despite being in a “tough position.” (Rafael Bandayrel)

Related

comments