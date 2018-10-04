Spa manager held for abusing girl, 14

By JEL SANTOS

A SPA manager, who allegedly threatened a minor to post their sex video on social media, was apprehended in an entrapment operation in Marikina City Monday afternoon, police said.

Charles Morrison, 43, was collared by undercover policemen around 4:30 p.m. in Barangka, Marikina City.

Police said the sped off aboard his Black Honda City (Plate No: ZAU-89) in a bid to evade arrest, but was cornered by cops near the boundar of Marikina and Quezon City.

Authorities seized inside his vehicle two sex toys, five pieces of lubricants, a sachet of shabu, improvised tooter, and other drug paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Benigno Meneses, Eastern Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (EPD CIDG) head, said the 14-year-old victim and her father went to their office to report Morrison’s threat on September 27.

In the affidavit of the minor, she said that Morrison forcibly took to a motel in Pasig City on September 25 where he sexually abused her.

Her classmate introduced her to Morrison, Meneses said.

The victim said Morrison sent him text messages a day after the incident, asking her to meet her again. But, the teenager refused, prompting the suspect to threaten her.

She did not believe the threat of the suspect that he would post their sex video on social media.

Police said the victim was not aware that Morris taped what happened to them inside the motel.

To scare her, she said the suspect sent screenshots of the video to some of her classmates. This prompted her to stop going to school.

The victim agreed to meet Morrison again, this time at the Riverbanks Mall in Marikina where policemen arrested him.

