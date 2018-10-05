  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    P15-M shabu seized at NAIA

    By ARIEL FERNANDEZ

     

    CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro Lapeña, right, turns over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) representative Gerard Javier a kilo of shabu found hidden inside a religious frame yesterday. The Bureau of Customs turned over to the agency a total R14 million worth of shabu and R1.498 million worth of party drugs seized at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. (Ali Vicoy)

    Bureau of Customs (BoC) officers have seized some P15 million worth of illegal drugs, part of which was found hidden in a religious frame, in two warehouses at the Ninoy Aquino Internationa Airport (NAIA).

    Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said a kilo of shabu was found stashed in a frame of Mama Mary declared as “Holy Frame Gift”. It came from Wanda, South Africa, and consigned to a certain Joseph Manialac of Angeles City.

    The shabu shipment was part of the illegal drugs apprehended recently at NAIA warehouses.

    The drugs came from Thailand, USA, Africa and Pakistan.

    Lapeña said the seized shabu is worth around P14 million while the “party drugs” have a street value of P1.5 million.

    He said they have yet to determine the value of the confiscated marijuana.

    Other shabu packages were concealed in a foot massager from Thailand and in a letter from the United States.

    The party drugs, meanwhile, were found inside a parcel that also contained clothes and toys from Pakistan.

    Lapeña identified the consignees as Melinda Dacallos of Caloocan City, Joseph Manilac of Angeles City, Logy Ramirez of Batao, Ilocos Norte, Edward dela Rosa of Las Pinas City and Rico Delicano of Cotobato City.

