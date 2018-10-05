Palparan moved to NBP

By Jeffrey Damicog, Jonathan Hicap

Retired Army Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. was transferred to New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City Wednesday night following his conviction over the disappearance of two University of the Philippines (UP) students.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Palparan was moved to the NBP at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday from his detention cell at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

The secretary said the transfer finally took place after the Malolos City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 turned down Palparan’s appeal to hold his turnover to NBP.

He added that the RTC cited Supreme Court-Office of the Court Administrator (SC-OCA) Circular No. 163-2013 which “directs all trial court judges to cause the immediate transfer of convicted persons to the NBP, regardless of the pendency of a motion for reconsideration or an appeal.”

“I have personally discussed the matter with AFP chief Galvez (Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr.), who has assured me that the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) custodial center will immediately comply, without prejudice to the resolution of any further judicial review,” Guevarra said.

Last Sept. 17, Judge Alexander Tamayo of Malolos City RTC Branch 15 issued a decision finding Palparan guilty of kidnapping and serious illegal detention as penalized under the Revised Penal Code.

The case stemmed from the 2006 disappearance of UP students Karen Empeno and Sherlyn Cadapan.

Also found guilty with Palparan were Lt. Col. Felipe Anotado Jr. and S/Sgt. Edgardo Osorio.

The court sentenced the three men to reclusion perpetua and were each ordered to pay R100,000 as civil indemnity and R200,000 to each of the families of Empeno and Cadapan.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Corrections Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa assured that there will be no special treatment for the Army major general.

“Promise. Walang VIP treatment. Normal lang siya doon. Wala siyang request,” said Dela Rosa who visited Palparan Wednesday night.

