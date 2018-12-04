Fil-Am golf: Luisita clings on to 2-point lead

Luisita Golf Club hung on to a two-point lead over Manila Southwoods halfway through the 69th Fil-Am Invitational senior golf team championships in Baguio City.

Playing the longer and tougher Camp John Hay course, Luisita posted 124 points for a two-round total of 249.

Eddie Bagtas led Luisita with 34 points. Other scorers were Jingy Tuason 31, Raffy Garcia 30 and Rodel Mangulabnan 29.

Manila Southwoods was two point adrift after scoring 127 points.

Raul Minoza and Theody Pascual carried the day for the Carmona-based squad with 37 and 35 points, respectively. Sang Jin See added 30 and Judd Roy chipped in 25.

Megafiber stayed close in third place after collecting 127 points from Mari Hechanova (36), Abraham Rosal (32), Rolly Viray (30) and Dave Hernandez (29)

The Stableford scoring system is being used in the tournament. Par is worth two points. Regulation score is equivalent to 36 points.

The top five teams in each division:

Senior Fil-Championship — Luisita 249 (125-124), Manila Southwoods 247 (120-127), Megafiber 239 (112-127), Okinawa 203 (107-96)

Senior Fil-A – Dugong Bughaw 216 (112-104), Baylor PTT 202 (104-98), Baguio Country Club 198 (88-110), San Miguel Corp. 193 (95-98), Nueva Ecija 191 (100-91)

Senior Fil-B – Apo Golfers Club-Leadership 188 (93-95), Fil-Am Golf of Florida 171 (81-90), MacQuarie Links Sydney 170 (87-83), Club Intramuros Senior Golfers Association 164 (77-87), Golf F-Veterans 161 (75-86)

Senior Fil-C – Guam Kool Swingers 168 (82-86), Eaglemasters 166 (83-83), Mighty Sandigans 161 (81-80), Ropali-Isabela Golf Club 157 (77-80), Pines Golf of California 143 (70-73)

Senior Fil-D – Wapinoy 157 (74-83), Team City of Vallejo 156 (78-78), Silicon Valley Golfers Link Club 149 (75-74), Team Hollywood 1 148 (79-69), IGC Seniors 144 (64-80)

Senior Am-Championship – Luisita 215 (108-107), Camp John Hay 202 (113-89), Summit Point 194 (98-96), Manila Southwoods 180 (87-93)

Senior Am-A – Magiting 83 167 (86-81), B&Y Utopia 167 (86-81), A-1 Driving 166 (84-82), Moto 163 (91-72), Teerrifics 159 (78-81)

Senior Am-B – Sandigan Golfers 186 (96-90), Team Kumpadres 175 (80-95), Matikas 83 164 (82-82), Baguio City 146 (65-81), Bibak NY/NJ 145 (71-74)

Senior Am-C – Baguio Country Club 174 (97-77), Davao Eaglemasters 166 (83-83), Hillsiders Baguio 154 (72-82), Guam Seniors 149 (79-70), Korea Morning Club 146 (78-68)

Senior Am-D – Club Intramuros Senior Golf Association 120 (63-57), ICSI/TMI 114 (65-49), Fil-Am Golf of Florida 111 (43-68), EK Amigos 108 (57-51), Golf F-Veterans 108 (47-61)

