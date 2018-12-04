Giddy to be in love again

Dear Manay Gina,

I’m already nearing 40 and still single. I’ve had my share of relationships but none of them prospered to end in marriage. As a result, I concentrated on my work, and I became moderately successful at it. However, I want to be in a relationship again. But somehow, I couldn’t find the right guy. It seems that my standards have gone a little high.

As time goes by, I have this awful feeling that I am never going to find true love and I’ll never have a family! I also feel like I’m undesirable at my age. Can you offer some insight on my case?

Girlie

Dear Girlie,

Women are getting married later and later in life – you know that, of course. You want to find the “love of your life,” and you’re getting out in the dating world to look for Mr. Right. That’s all you can do. When the time is right, it will happen. Until then, you have to find a way to be satisfied with your current life.

You’re a single woman in the prime of life. Indulge yourself in your favorite activities and explore new ones you’d like to pursue. Perhaps, in the process, you’ll discover you don’t need that “perfect man” to make your life complete.

More and more women are staying single longer, and you’re sure to find a whole lot of people, who know what you’re going through. Remember, dating is supposed to be fun. Take it easy and leave the timing to fate.

With affection,

Manay Gina

“You attract people by the qualities you display. You keep them by the qualities you possess.” – Anonymous

Send questions to dear.inangmahal@gmail.com

