It’s Ateneo vs Creamline in PVL finals

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – PetroGazz vs BanKo-Perlas

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Ateneo-Motolite



Ateneo-Motolite drew inspiration from the “Atin ‘To” battle cry of the University of the Philippines’ men’s basketball team to advance to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Sunday night at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets but recovered their form just in time to outlast the pesky BanKo Perlas Spikers, 21-25, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 21-19, in the rubber match of their best-of-three semifinals affair.

They will face Creamline in the finals.

“We were inspired from that (mantra). If you believe that it’s ours, it will be given and true enough, (it was given),” said skipper Bea De Leon, who finished with 13 points.

De Leon admitted they were second-guessing themselves in the first two sets, allowing BanKo Perlas to dictate the tempo with Nicole Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio in front of its assault.

“There was a bit of doubt in our heads (in the first two sets), but when third set came, we just reminded ourselves that we have nothing to lose,” said De Leon, whose team was coming off a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 Game 2 triumph on Saturday.

