Parañaque, ‘Dasma’ win

Parañaque and Dasmariñas arranged a title showdown in the National Basketball League (NBL) after beating separate rivals in the semifinals on Saturday at the San Dionisio Gym in Parañaque City.



The second-seed Parañaque Aces defeated the Laguna Pistons, 104-96, while the fifth-seed Dasmariñas Ballers edged the top-ranked Bulacan Makabayan, 96-93, in the knockout semifinals to move into the best-of-three championship series.

Game One will be played on Wednesday, 5:45 p.m. at the San Dionisio Gym in Parañaque City with the Aces holding homecourt advantage against the Ballers in the finals series of the league for homegrown talents aired on Basketball TV and Solar Sports.

JR Galit had 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, as Noy Bermudes had 18 points including crucial baskets late in the game for the Harold Sta. Cruz-coached Aces to clinch a finals berth after losing their twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals last Wednesday in a loss to Laguna.

John Cantimbuhan had 22 points and six assists, while Junard Caparida had 15 markers off the bench for the Azli Guro-mentored Ballers, who completed the upset of the top-seed Makabayan in the semifinal round on Saturday.

The best-of-three finals series will be aired live on Basketball TV, NBL Philippines Facebook Page, Net25 Facebook page, and Eagle News online.

